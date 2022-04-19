3 Firms Lauded For Fixing $14M Class Payout 'Logjam' In Del.

By Rose Krebs (April 19, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Cooch & Taylor PA and Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP were lauded by a Delaware vice chancellor for their "assiduousness" in helping ensure a $14.1 million settlement payout for a class of PLX Technology Inc. investors. In a memorandum opinion issued Monday, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster commended the three firms for helping solve an impasse that had stalled the payment of proceeds under a settlement approved by the court in 2016. "As a judge who has bluntly criticized class action lawyers when they have succumbed to agency costs or otherwise fallen short, I think...

