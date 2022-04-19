Creditors To Face Headaches As Russian Default Looms

By Caroline Simson (April 18, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- An expected default by Russia on its approximately $40 billion in sovereign debt has brought to light several highly unusual and problematic aspects of the bonds for creditors, setting the stage for a tortuous collections process. It's become clear in recent weeks that Russia is on course to default on its sovereign debt, if it hasn't already. Indicators include a determination from the Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee, an interpretive body that decides certain issues with respect to the credit default swaps market, that the state-owned Russian Railways is in default after missing a bond interest payment. Later this week, the committee...

