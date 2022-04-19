Ropes & Gray Adds Ex-Proskauer Capital Markets Partner

By Emily Lever (April 19, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP has hired a longtime capital markets attorney from Proskauer Rose LLP to add to its capital markets and securities practice, marking the latest in a series of lateral partners to join its New York office. Daniel Forman, the seventh lateral partner to jump to Ropes & Gray's 500-lawyer New York office this year, joins a practice that has been working at full tilt, according to the firm. "Ropes & Gray's capital markets lawyers had two consecutive years of record-setting activity levels executing some of the most complex transactions in the market. Daniel is known to handle challenging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS