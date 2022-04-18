Treasury Official Draws Firm Line On Russia Sanctions

By Grace Dixon (April 18, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo promised Monday that U.S. sanctions on Russia will continue as long as its invasion of Ukraine drags on, announcing efforts to mitigate rising food and energy prices that developing countries face because of the war. "[Treasury Secretary Janet] Yellen plans this week to call on policymakers to take steps to address the challenges Russia's invasion of Ukraine is creating for developing economies around the world," Adeyemo said at a virtual event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Adeyemo countered criticisms that the global sanctions-based response risks fracturing the international economy, pointing to the...

