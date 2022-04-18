Detroit Beats Medical Pot Facility's Zoning Law Challenge

By Sarah Jarvis (April 18, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Monday gave a summary judgment win to the city of Detroit in a suit alleging it wrongfully found a proposed medical marijuana facility was too close to a Roman Catholic parochial school to operate, finding that the city properly interpreted zoning rules. U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson said in an opinion that the plaintiffs, Green Genie Inc. and its owner Alvin Alosachi, did not provide evidence to show the city's zoning decision was "animated by ill will, unsupported by any rational basis, or arbitrary in the constitutional sense." "The facts in the record are not...

