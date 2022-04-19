Barnes & Thornburg Adds Ex-Asst. US Atty In San Diego

By Matt Perez (April 19, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP announced Monday the hiring of a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California as a partner in its white collar, compliance and investigations practice out of San Diego. Andrew "Drew" Galvin moves to Barnes & Thornburg after nearly a decade working in the Southern District of California. Now with the firm's white collar, compliance and investigations practice, he is the fourth former assistant U.S. attorney to join the firm's San Diego office since 2019. The practice now has nearly 30 former federal prosecutors. "White collar criminal prosecutions are top of mind for the Department...

