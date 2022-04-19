Ex-Promo Products Worker Seeks Cert. In COVID Layoffs Row

By Irene Spezzamonte (April 19, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A former employee for a supplier of promotional products urged a Florida federal court to grant class certification in his Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act suit, arguing the company failed to give hundreds of workers enough notice they were getting fired. Former Scribe OpCo Inc. employee Eric Jones told the court Monday that the company violated the WARN Act's requirement to give employees 60 days' notice of potential mass layoffs, while also giving workers an "empty promise" they would return to work after being furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic. "This is a quintessential case for class treatment," the motion said. "Jones...

