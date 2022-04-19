NRC Urges 5th Circ. To Nix Texas Nuke Waste Project Appeal

By Morgan Conley (April 19, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has told the Fifth Circuit it should toss a challenge by the state of Texas and an oil and gas extraction company of a license granted to a nuclear waste storage project in West Texas, arguing that neither opponent exhausted its administrative remedies. The NRC and the federal government urged the circuit court on Monday to dismiss petitions for review from the state of Texas and Fasken Land and Minerals Ltd. that challenge the agency's decision to issue Interim Storage Partners LLC a license to operate a nuclear waste storage facility in the Permian Basin Region....

