Free-Market Groups Want 5th Circ. To Kill FCC Subsidy Fund

By Nadia Dreid (April 19, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has been levying an illegal tax for the last quarter-century by requiring phone companies to contribute to its Universal Service Fund, a cost they pass on to customers, a collection of libertarian think tanks and conservative voices have told the Fifth Circuit. The Competitive Enterprise Institute and the Free State Foundation spearheaded the amicus brief filed on Monday alongside four individuals, a mix of academics and think tank experts, in which they lined up behind a petition urging the appellate court to overturn the USF rate that the agency set for the first quarter of 2022....

