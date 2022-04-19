GM Settlement Scam Gets Calif. Woman 6 Months In Prison

By Rachel Scharf (April 19, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A California woman was sentenced to a six-month prison term Tuesday for helping her husband lie to litigation funders and a Manhattan federal judge about a nonexistent $16.5 million settlement in the General Motors Co. multidistrict ignition switch litigation. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe of the Southern District of New York meted out the sentence to Susan Hammatt for her role in a scheme to fraudulently profit off husband Christopher Hammatt's purported car crash and resulting traumatic brain injury. The prison term, which is to be followed by three years of supervised release, was in line with Manhattan federal prosecutors'...

