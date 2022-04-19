Verano, Green Thumb Monopolized Ill. Pot Market, Suit Says

By Sarah Jarvis (April 19, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Verano Holdings Corp., Green Thumb Industries Inc., Surterra Holdings Inc. and others have been hit with a lawsuit in Illinois federal court accusing them of monopolizing the state's cannabis industry and working together to keep marijuana prices high. The association True Social Equity in Cannabis, which opposes cannabis monopolization, alleged in its Monday complaint that the companies work together as part of the "Chicago Cartel" to control marijuana prices in the state. The group is seeking a judgment prohibiting the defendants from "marketing, selling, licensing, distributing and growing marijuana in Illinois or the United States" and an order divesting the defendants of...

