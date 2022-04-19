Medical School Pays $1.2M To Settle FTC Marketing Complaint

By Lauraann Wood (April 19, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Saint James School of Medicine has agreed to pay $1.2 million to quickly settle a Federal Trade Commission suit claiming the school touted inflated student success rates and entered financing contracts with students that unlawfully stripped away their rights. The FTC and Saint James announced the deal Friday, a day after a stipulated order was filed in an Illinois federal court. Saint James, which has two Caribbean campuses, is operated from offices in Illinois. The order was filed the same day the agency launched its lawsuit accusing the school of unlawfully luring consumers to enroll with improper financing contracts through Delta Financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS