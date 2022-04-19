Vt. Residents' Attys Nab $6.6M In Fees For Saint-Gobain Deal

By Morgan Conley (April 19, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Vermont federal judge has awarded class counsel $6.6 million in attorney fees for their work securing a roughly $34 million settlement with Saint-Gobain to resolve residents' allegations Teflon manufacturing contaminated their private drinking water wells. In an order granting final approval to the settlement Monday, U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford awarded attorneys from Davis & Whitlock PC, Langrock Sperry & Wool LLP and Barr Sternberg Moss Silver & Munson PC $6.6 million in fees and over $1 million in reimbursements for litigation expenses. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp. agreed to pay $26.2 million of the settlement amount to resolve property damage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS