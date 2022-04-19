Indian Small Biz Lender Nabs $50M In Series E Round

By McCord Pagan (April 19, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- India's Kinara Capital, a financial technology lender to micro, small and medium enterprise businesses, said Tuesday it closed on its $50 million Series E funding round that included Nuveen and Triple Jump. Kinara will use the funds to continue investing in its products and services as it aims to grow 500% by 2025 and make $1 billion in loans to micro, small and medium enterprise companies in the next three years, according to a statement. "This is a true attestation of our sustainable business model and the vast [micro, small and medium enterprise] market opportunity ahead of us. This fresh equity...

