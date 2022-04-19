National Lottery Challengers Lose Bid To Fast-Track Trial

By Joanne Faulkner (April 19, 2022, 4:45 PM BST) -- A London judge refused on Tuesday to fast-track legal proceedings against the U.K.'s gambling regulator over its decision to hand the next national lottery license to a Czech company after 28 years. Camelot has run the National Lottery over three license periods since 1994 but has lost out to a Czech company as the gambling regulator's preferred applicant. (iStock.com/icenando) Judge David Waksman said at the High Court that it would be wrong to "jump the gun" and expedite two separate procurement challenges brought by Camelot, the current lottery operator, and Camelot's technology provider IGT against the Gambling Commission. Camelot UK Lotteries...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS