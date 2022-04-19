Pensions Standards Body Issues Guide For Vetting New Hires

By Dawood Fakhir (April 19, 2022, 5:27 PM BST) -- A pensions industry standards setting body published guidelines on Tuesday which set out how the sector should conduct pre-hiring checks on new employees as it attempts to cut fraud by employees in the sector. The Cybercrime and Fraud Working Group of the Pensions Administration Standards Association said it released the guidelines after discovering that some individuals had deliberately gained employment in the sector to commit fraud. "This guidance indicates the types of checks which can be carried out and the information which can be verified, rather than what should be done in every case," Jim Gee, head of the working group, said. ...

