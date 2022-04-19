Judge Pauses Gulf Coast Trial At 11th Hour For More Info

By Rick Archer (April 19, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday postponed the conclusion of Gulf Coast Health Care's Chapter 11 plan confirmation by a week while the nursing home chain produces a previously withheld report on its deal with its largest landlord and secured creditor. Following a morning of virtual testimony, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens adjourned the hearing until April 27, after nursing home chain Gulf Coast agreed to provide the report to the court and to personal injury litigants objecting to the company's reorganization plan. Gulf Coast and more than 60 affiliates filed for bankruptcy in October 2021, with plans to pursue a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS