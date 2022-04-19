Calif. County Beats Couple's Pot License Denial Challenge

By Sarah Jarvis (April 19, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has granted Mendocino County an early win in a suit alleging it violated the equal protection rights of a couple that was denied a bid for a medical cannabis cultivation permit, finding the couple didn't show that the county singled them out. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston said in a Monday order granting summary judgment that in order to successfully state their equal protection claim, plaintiffs Ann Marie Borges and Chris Gurr needed to show that other applicants received the specific permit they sought without submitting evidence of current cultivation, as required by the type of permit...

