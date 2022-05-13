Insurer Attys Don't See High Court Taking Virus Coverage Suit

By Shawn Rice (May 13, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court justices aren't likely to take on any COVID-19 business interruption suits, according to attorneys for insurance carriers who say the country's highest court is unlikely to review arguments impacting issues on physical loss or a virus exclusion in a policy. Attorneys for insurance carriers say it's unlikely that the U.S. Supreme Court will take on any COVID-19 business interruption suits. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Goodwill's Oklahoma affiliate recently called on the U.S. high court to hear its coverage suit with a Tokio Marine unit for pandemic-related losses, arguing that a long line of federal rulings has improperly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS