Boies Schiller Adds Int'l Arbitration Pro To London Office

By Lauren Berg (April 19, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP on Tuesday said it has hired an arbitration attorney with extensive experience in investment disputes and complex commercial arbitration to join its London office. Timothy L. Foden, a dual-qualified English-American attorney, joins Boies Schiller as a partner in the firm's international arbitration group and has years of experience handling investor-treaty and complex commercial arbitrations, with a particular focus on the mining and energy sectors, the firm said in a news release. Boies Schiller said Foden's arrival bolsters its capability for handling complex arbitration matters while also helping the firm rebuild its London presence after several attorneys left...

