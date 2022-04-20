NJ Bartender's 'Vulgar' Behavior Sinks Bias Claims

By Abby Wargo (April 20, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court declined a former bartender's request to revive a sex discrimination lawsuit, saying her own "offensive" conduct on the job undermined her harassment allegations. A three-judge panel on Tuesday refused to revive Lauren Bouziotis' complaint against her former employer, Iron Bar, claiming it violated New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination, saying the bar had a culture of vulgar behavior that Bouziotis participated in and that unprofessional behavior does not constitute discrimination. "We are satisfied plaintiff cannot prevail on her LAD claims based on her own offensive and inappropriate conduct at Iron Bar," the judges wrote in the...

