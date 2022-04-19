CIT Orders Commerce To Redo Indian Shrimp Tariffs

By Alyssa Aquino (April 19, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade remanded anti-dumping duties on Indian shrimp, ordering the U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday to explain why it used a constructed value for tariff calculations, instead of Indian producers' own sales data. The agency had relied on the constructed value to arrive at a 3.06% tariff, after finding that Z.A. Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd., or ZASF, the sole mandatory respondent in an administrative review of anti-dumping tariffs on frozen Indian warm-water shrimp, had too little home market sales to support dumping calculations and that its sales in Vietnam couldn't work either. Those third market sales...

