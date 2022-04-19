Foley Hoag Adds 2 Remote Insurance Partners In Denver

By Emma Cueto (April 19, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Foley Hoag LLP has added a pair of insurance recovery attorneys as partners working remotely from Denver, the firm said in an announcement Tuesday. Christopher R. Mosley and Brooke Yates, who joined the firm from Western regional firm Sherman & Howard, specialize in representing policyholders in disputes with insurers and join Foley Hoag's insurance recovery practice within its litigation department. The pair work remotely from Denver, where the firm does not have an office. Mosley and Yates officially started at Foley Hoag on Friday. "Chris and Brooke both bring considerable experience, diverse skills and experience in the insurance space that will greatly...

