RBS Sues Over Default On Loan For Ince Investment

By Silvia Martelli (April 26, 2022, 5:43 PM BST) -- The Royal Bank of Scotland has sued a customer for more than £200,000 ($250,000) outstanding on a loan for an investment in law firm Ince & Co after he allegedly defaulted. The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC said in a High Court claim filed on Nov. 11, which is now public, that Tim Schommer violated the terms of the loan agreement by failing to meet the scheduled payments for a £168,000 loan after he defaulted on it. The bank agreed to help Schommer with his investment in law firm Ince & Co International LLP in 2017. But Schommer defaulted on the loan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS