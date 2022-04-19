Fed. Circ. Mulls UMass Bid To Revive L'Oreal Skincare IP Suit

By Britain Eakin (April 19, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Tuesday seemed unsure whether a Delaware federal judge wrongly invalidated two skincare patents the University of Massachusetts says L'Oreal infringed by finding that "subjective" language in the patents renders them invalid. UMass wants the appeals court to reverse U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly's April 2021 judgment that the patents are indefinite, meaning they don't set out the metes and bounds of the invention. Judge Connolly held that the patents, which cover a method for adding adenosine to a moisturizing cream, are indefinite because they require subjective evaluations to assess skin enhancement. Judge Connolly largely based...

