Rep. Calls Banking Bill Best Shot At Pot Reform This Session

By Sam Reisman (April 19, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The House member behind a bipartisan bill to broaden the cannabis industry's access to banking on Tuesday urged Democratic leaders in the Senate to pass the legislation, saying it presented the "greatest opportunity" to pass federal marijuana reform through Congress this session. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., told his Senate colleagues that he shared their goal of enacting comprehensive cannabis legalization reform, but that his legislation, the SAFE Banking Act, represented an achievable win that would benefit the industry in immediate and tangible ways. The bill is generally described as an "incremental" reform effort because it would not deschedule...

