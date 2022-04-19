Dentons Adds Ex-NY Congressman As Senior Policy Director

By Madison Arnold (April 19, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Dentons has hired former U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., as the next senior policy director of the firm's public policy practice in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Tuesday. Crowley will lead efforts to grow the practice and work as a strategic adviser on issues such as tax, financial services and health care, the BigLaw firm said. Crowley previously served in Congress for 20 years, reaching the position of chairman of the Democratic Caucus, which made him the fourth-highest ranking House Democrat. "I'm thrilled to join Dentons at this pivotal time as the firm looks to build on its already successful public...

