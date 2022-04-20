Troutman Pepper Adds 2 Corporate Partners From Cooley

By James Boyle (April 20, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Troutman Pepper has expanded its corporate practice in Philadelphia with the recent addition of two attorneys from Cooley LLC. Geoff Starr and Abe Kwon joined Troutman Pepper's corporate practice team as partners in the Philadelphia office, the firm announced Tuesday. Kwon told Law360 Pulse that he started at Troutman Pepper about two weeks ago, and Starr officially moved his practice last week. Troutman Pepper's strength in corporate legal services, especially after the 2020 merger of Troutman Sanders LLP and Pepper Hamilton LLP, was a major factor that convinced the two to make the move, Kwon said Wednesday. "I think the main...

