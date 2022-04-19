Cresco Labs Subsidiary Hit With Wrongful Termination Suit

By Katryna Perera (April 19, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A former employee at a Cresco Labs subsidiary has alleged she was wrongfully terminated following an injury in a case recently removed to California federal court. According to court records, plaintiff Kristine Haakma filed her initial complaint in California state court in January and an amended complaint in February. The case was removed to California federal court Thursday. Haakma was employed as an accounts receivable manager by JRDC Managed Services LLC from November 2019 until September 2021, according to her complaint. Haakma says that in February 2020, she suffered an injury to her left shoulder and wrist after trying to lift...

