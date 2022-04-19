Philly Italian Orgs. Take Columbus Day Appeal To 3rd Circ.

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 19, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia City Councilman Mark Squilla and the leaders of several Italian American organizations appealed to the Third Circuit on Tuesday to revive their challenge to Mayor Jim Kenney's executive order renaming Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day, arguing that the lower court wrongly concluded they did not have standing. In their appellate brief, the councilman and the Italian American organizations argue that U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones applied an improperly high bar for stating a discrimination claim and erred in finding that Kenney's Executive Order 2-21 was protected by the government speech doctrine. But at the heart of the case,...

