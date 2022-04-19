Intelsat Creditor Says Deal Breach Was A Money Grab

By Vince Sullivan (April 19, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A satellite operator creditor of Intelsat SA told a Virginia bankruptcy judge on Tuesday that Intelsat pulled out of a contractual arrangement to split the proceeds from selling capacity on wireless communications spectrum as part of a money grab to stave off bankruptcy. The assertion was made during closing arguments in a trial arising from SES Americom Inc.'s claim for $421 million in damages. SES claims Intelsat breached a consortium agreement that called for a 50/50 split in spectrum sale proceeds. SES attorney Orin Snyder of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher said as the sale date grew closer, Intelsat's leadership plotted to...

