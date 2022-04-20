Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tulsa Can Prosecute Indians Despite McGirt, Okla. Court Says

By Caleb Symons (April 20, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A federal judge says communities in eastern Oklahoma can still prosecute Native Americans for violating local law, even after the U.S. Supreme Court stripped the state's criminal jurisdiction in those places because its landmark McGirt decision does not weaken municipal ordinances.

U.S. District Court Judge William P. Johnson tossed a Choctaw Nation citizen's bid to overturn a $150 speeding ticket, ruling that municipalities in the newly recognized Indian country have judicial authority under an 1898 federal law that covers all residents, regardless of race.

The high court's 2020 McGirt v. Oklahoma decision neither repealed nor supersedes the Curtis Act, instead only ceding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!