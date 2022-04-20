Tulsa Can Prosecute Indians Despite McGirt, Okla. Court Says

By Caleb Symons (April 20, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A federal judge says communities in eastern Oklahoma can still prosecute Native Americans for violating local law, even after the U.S. Supreme Court stripped the state's criminal jurisdiction in those places because its landmark McGirt decision does not weaken municipal ordinances. U.S. District Court Judge William P. Johnson tossed a Choctaw Nation citizen's bid to overturn a $150 speeding ticket, ruling that municipalities in the newly recognized Indian country have judicial authority under an 1898 federal law that covers all residents, regardless of race. The high court's 2020 McGirt v. Oklahoma decision neither repealed nor supersedes the Curtis Act, instead only ceding...

