DaVita Offshoot Says Landlord Ended Security To Force It Out

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 20, 2022, 12:54 PM EDT) -- DaVita Dialysis subsidiary ISD Renal has asked a federal judge not to toss its suit against its landlord over dangerous conditions at a Philadelphia clinic, arguing the landlord is refusing to provide security and fix property hazards to force the tenants out. In a memorandum opposing landlord IS BBFB LLC's motion for dismissal, ISD said the defendantbroke with previous landlord's that provided the clinic with security in an bid to uproot the only tenant left in the office complex. "This case is about a real estate developer's refusal to perform its basic obligations as landlord under a lease in hope that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS