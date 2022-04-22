Pension Scheme Trustees Get Years For Role In £13.7M Fraud

By Richard Crump (April 22, 2022, 4:07 PM BST) -- Two pension scheme trustees who helped a fraudster con hundreds of savers into transferring £13.7 million ($17.7 million) out of their pension pots into fraudulent schemes were sentenced to a combined total of 10 years and three months imprisonment at a London court on Friday. A judge has told Alan Barratt and Susan Dalton that they should both be "ashamed of the role you played bringing such misery to so many people" in the fraud. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images) Alan Barratt was handed a sentence of five years and seven months and Susan Dalton was sentenced to...

