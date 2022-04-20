KKR-Led Group Bids $14.8B For Australia's Ramsay Health

By Benjamin Horney (April 20, 2022, 7:42 AM EDT) -- Ramsay Health Care, guided by Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, said Wednesday it has received a takeover proposal from a group led by private equity giant KKR that values the Australian health care provider at about AU$20.05 billion ($14.8 billion). Under the terms of the indicative offer, the KKR & Co.-led consortium would pay AU$88 per share in cash for 100% of the shares of Ramsay Health Care Ltd., the company said in a statement. Based on the number of issued and outstanding shares of Ramsay, the bid values the company at about US$14.8 billion. Ramsay said that it has reviewed the...

