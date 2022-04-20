Ontario Teachers' To Invest $175M In KKR-Owned India Roads

By Charlie Innis (April 20, 2022, 1:07 PM EDT) -- Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board announced Wednesday it plans to inject up to $175 million into a portfolio of roads in India run by KKR, a private equity firm guided by AZB & Partners and Simpson Thacher. The portfolio consists of 12 road assets, including toll and annuity roads, which together are about 565 miles long, the two investors said in a joint-statement. The investors said the road portfolio is poised to scale and that plans are lined up to acquire more assets in the future. "We're delighted to further our investments in high-quality Indian infrastructure and to collaborate with KKR...

