Taylor English Expands To Alabama With New Patent Partner

By Madison Arnold (April 21, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The Atlanta-based Taylor English Duma LLP announced an expansion effort that includes its first venture in Alabama with the hiring of a Birmingham attorney, making it the 12th state where the firm has a presence. The firm said in a news release Wednesday it added six new attorneys, including new partner Ken Bush, who will work in the patent practice group. Bush is Taylor English's first attorney in the state of Alabama. "This new round of talent at the firm represents our commitment to hire the best lawyers across the country," said Marc Taylor, chair of Taylor English, in a statement. "We're...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS