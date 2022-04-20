NVIDIA Urges Justices To Reverse 'Hearsay' Document Ruling

By Jeff Montgomery (April 20, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- An attorney for tech company NVIDIA Corp. urged the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday to clarify the precision required for stockholder books and records demands, arguing the Delaware chancellor relied on vague justifications and hearsay in a broad document turnover order last year. Patrick Gibbs of Cooley LLP, counsel to NVIDIA, told the full, five-member court that increases both in litigation over stockholder actions under Section 220 of Delaware's General Corporation Law and even larger numbers of pre-suit, direct demands justify reassessing the courts' balancing of interests in the NVIDIA ruling. "The Chancery Court decision in this case badly upset this...

