Alkermes, Janssen Enter Arbitration Over NanoCrystal Tech

By Britain Eakin (April 20, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical company Alkermes PLC said it has entered binding arbitration with Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutica NV over two licensing agreements for small particle pharmaceutical compound technology Janssen uses in antipsychotic, schizophrenia and HIV drugs. The arbitration will resolve whether Janssen has an ongoing obligation to pay royalties on U.S. sales of products developed under the licensing agreements after it partially terminated them in February, Alkermes said Tuesday in a press release. According to Alkermes, the technology at issue, known as NanoCrystal technology, has been used by Janssen to develop a slew of drugs, including the antipsychotic medications Invega Sustenna...

