Oklahoma Supreme Court OKs Pot Ballot Initiatives

By Sam Reisman (April 20, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday said two proposed initiatives to amend the state's constitution by ballot measure to revamp marijuana policy were lawful and could proceed. One of the proposed ballot measures, State Question 819, would legalize cannabis for adult recreational use and tax its sale at 15%. The high court upheld on a 6-3 vote the measure's validity generally, but cleaved off a section pertaining to conviction expungements, saying that a summary of the measure's proposals did not do enough to inform voters about the terms. The other measure, State Question 818, would shake up the state's medical marijuana...

