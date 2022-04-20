Vietnam Fish Co. Says Uncooperative Exporter Hiked Duties

By Grace Dixon (April 20, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A Vietnamese fish exporter told the Court of International Trade on Wednesday that the company shouldn't have to face higher U.S. anti-dumping duties on frozen fish exports just because another business stopped cooperating with an administrative review. Green Farms Seafood Joint Stock Co. filed a suit challenging the results of an administrative review of anti-dumping duties inked by the U.S. Department of Commerce on frozen fish fillets that entered the country from Vietnam between August 2019 and July 2020. Commerce averaged the dumping margins calculated for both mandatory respondents when determining Green Farms' separate rate. But that approach unfairly skewed Green Farms'...

