Chris Christie Says Politics, Court Can Require Similar Skills

By Nick Muscavage (April 22, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- From careful research to knowing your own weaknesses, dealing with an adversary in the courtroom or politics can involve many of the same skills, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told an audience of attorneys on Friday morning. The livestreamed event, hosted by the New Jersey State Bar Association and moderated by state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Westfield, centered around tips and strategies attorneys can use when evaluating adversaries, clients, witnesses and jurors. Both Christie, a Republican who served two terms as governor, and Bramnick are attorneys. Christie was also the U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey from 2002 to 2008...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS