Citrix Stockholders Sue For Docs On $16.5B Go-Private Deal

By Lauren Berg (April 20, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Two Citrix Systems Inc. stockholders want to look under the hood of the cloud computing company's planned $16.5 billion sale to Elliott Management Corp. and Vista Equity Partners, saying in a Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit Wednesday that the deal seems to favor the buyers. Investors have a right to investigate whether the proposed transaction is the result of a "potentially-conflicted and flawed strategic process" that came about after Elliott used its 10% ownership of Citrix shares to gain control of the company's board and leverage the sale, Mark Liebenthal and Pablo Legorreta claim in their lawsuit. "For its part, the board...

