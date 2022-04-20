Rutgers Hit With Whistleblower Suit Over COVID Concerns

By Bill Wichert (April 20, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Rutgers University has been slammed with a whistleblower lawsuit in New Jersey state court from a doctor alleging that she was fired for raising concerns about COVID-19 exposure at a school clinic and demanding that the facility be closed after an outbreak there. Dr. Nidhi Agrawal claimed Tuesday that she was terminated earlier this year after about a month into her physician job at the Rutgers-Camden Student Wellness Center after pushing back on an alleged effort by its Director Neuza Serra to conceal the outbreak. "The transparent and undeniable reality though is that plaintiff raised serious legal complaints, demanded the clinic...

