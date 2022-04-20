Watchdog Urges DHS To Review $293M Cargo Radiation Plan

By Alyssa Aquino (April 20, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A federal watchdog called on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to reassess a $293 million project to replace cargo radiation detection monitors at highly trafficked ports, saying the replacement systems set off false radioactivity alerts at unacceptably high rates. The Government Accountability Office said that the new radiation portal monitors are supposed to cut down on "nuisance alarms," which are set off by naturally occurring radiation in consumer goods, but prompt a labor-intensive secondary inspection process. But testing has shown that the new monitors trigger nuisance alarms at higher rates than the existing monitors, the watchdog said in a report...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS