9th Circ. Orders EPA To Revisit Petition To Ban Flea Killer

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 20, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday revived the Natural Resource Defense Council's 13-year-old petition for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to ban a dangerous pesticide used in pet collars. The court found that the EPA improperly denied the group's petition to ban the use of tetrachlorvinphos in all pet products. TCVP is a type of organophosphate pesticide, developed from World War II-era nerve agents, that Hartz Mountain Corp. uses in pet collars to prevent fleas and ticks. A unanimous Ninth Circuit panel said the agency failed to provide a "reasoned explanation" for its denial of the group's petition and made several "arbitrary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS