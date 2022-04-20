GAO Won't Revisit View On Late Electronic Bids In FDA Case

By Daniel Wilson (April 20, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has refused to reconsider its precedent for when electronic bid submissions are considered late, saying the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reasonably found a contract proposal caught in email "quarantine" was untimely. The FDA's decision not to consider Versa Integrated Solutions Inc.'s proposal for audio and visual support services, submitted electronically ahead of the deadline but not received by a contracting officer until after, was reasonable and consistent with the terms of its solicitation, the GAO said in an April 13 decision released Wednesday. Versa had argued that a Federal Acquisition Regulation, or FAR, clause that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS