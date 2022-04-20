Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Medical Cannabis Co. Loses Pot Farm Search Fight

By Ryan Harroff (April 20, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A medical marijuana company lost its suit over unlawful search and seizure against two California law enforcement officers after a judge ruled against the firm's claims that more than $500,000 in cannabis plants were destroyed because of a 2018 inspection.

A California federal judge ruled Monday that there's no clear evidence that Blythe police officer Rudy Moreno and Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Devin Hedge violated medical marijuana company Icon Desert Logistics' Fourth Amendment rights when they accompanied a city building inspector on his search of a previously vacant property that Icon was using to grow cannabis. Even if the violation had been...

