DC Lobbying Shops Post Another Strong Earnings Quarter

By Justin Wise (April 21, 2022, 1:02 PM EDT) -- The frenetic activity in Washington over the past two years has yet to show any signs of slowing down in the early months of 2022, which continues to drive substantial revenue gains for a number of BigLaw-affiliated lobbying shops in D.C. Firms such as Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Holland & Knight LLP, K&L Gates LLP and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, coming off big earnings surges in 2021, posted a strong first quarter in lobbying revenue, according to Lobbying Disclosure Act figures reported Wednesday and shared with Law360 Pulse. "Last year was a blockbuster year in terms of...

