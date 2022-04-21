Fla. Court Says Hospital Fall Suit Wrongly Filed As Negligence

By Jonathan Capriel (April 21, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Cleveland Clinic affiliate can't be held liable for an elderly patient's fall that allegedly caused fatal injuries, a Florida state appeals court ruled, saying that even though this case sits in a "gray area," the patient's son incorrectly filed claims of ordinary negligence instead of medical malpractice. The three-judge panel said on Wednesday that Vincent Gorham III, who sued the Stuart, Florida-based Cleveland Clinic Martin Health over his mother Eilee Gorham's death, failed to file a notice before launching his lawsuit — a requirement for medical malpractice suits in the state. He argued that his claims were based on simple...

